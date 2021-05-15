Fire Truck Sprays Dirt Airstrip

Prior to the World War II C-47, Betsy's Biscuit Bomber, landing at the Schoonover Army Airfield, the Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department sprayed down the dirt airstrip to keep the dust from flying. The WWII warbird visit was part of the FHL 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021.
