Fire Truck Sprays Dirt Airstrip

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795456" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Prior to the World War II C-47, Betsy's Biscuit Bomber, landing at the Schoonover Army Airfield, the Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department sprayed down the dirt airstrip to keep the dust from flying. The WWII warbird visit was part of the FHL 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021.