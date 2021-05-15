Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Truck Sprays Dirt Airstrip

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Prior to the World War II C-47, Betsy's Biscuit Bomber, landing at the Schoonover Army Airfield, the Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department sprayed down the dirt airstrip to keep the dust from flying. The WWII warbird visit was part of the FHL 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795456
    VIRIN: 210515-O-AP697-199
    Filename: DOD_108348773
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Truck Sprays Dirt Airstrip, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FHL80th

