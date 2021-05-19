Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortress support BTF-Europe

    MORóN, SPAIN

    05.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, depart out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 19, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795448
    VIRIN: 210519-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_108348664
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: MORóN, ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H Stratofortress support BTF-Europe, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

