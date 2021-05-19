2021 Fort Wainwright Safety Awareness and Educational Fair

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is almost here! Alaska is a fantastic place to be for summer activities. As you plan get-togethers and barbeques at home -- or hiking, ATVing, and kayaking in the great outdoors, it is important to keep safety in mind. Join us tomorrow at Fort Wainwright's Safety Awareness and Education Fair, May 20th, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Exchange parking lot.
05.19.2021
05.19.2021
PSA
210519-A-XA877-1008
|DOD_108348659
00:00:54
FAIRBANKS, AK, US
