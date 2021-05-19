Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Fort Wainwright Safety Awareness and Educational Fair

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend is almost here! Alaska is a fantastic place to be for summer activities. As you plan get-togethers and barbeques at home -- or hiking, ATVing, and kayaking in the great outdoors, it is important to keep safety in mind. Join us tomorrow at Fort Wainwright's Safety Awareness and Education Fair, May 20th, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Exchange parking lot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:17
    Category: PSA
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Fort Wainwright Safety Awareness and Educational Fair, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

