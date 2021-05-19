2021 Fort Wainwright Safety Awareness and Educational Fair

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Memorial Day holiday weekend is almost here! Alaska is a fantastic place to be for summer activities. As you plan get-togethers and barbeques at home -- or hiking, ATVing, and kayaking in the great outdoors, it is important to keep safety in mind. Join us tomorrow at Fort Wainwright's Safety Awareness and Education Fair, May 20th, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Exchange parking lot.