If you’re a surviving spouse who qualifies for both the SBP and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, learn about upcoming changes to the SBP-DIC offset from this video from the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Financial Readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795443
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-OI989-076
|Filename:
|DOD_108348627
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Overview of Changes Coming to the Survivor Benefit Plan, by Mark Overberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT