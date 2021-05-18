Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overview of Changes Coming to the Survivor Benefit Plan

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Mark Overberg 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    If you’re a surviving spouse who qualifies for both the SBP and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, learn about upcoming changes to the SBP-DIC offset from this video from the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Financial Readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795443
    VIRIN: 210518-A-OI989-076
    Filename: DOD_108348627
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: US

    This work, Overview of Changes Coming to the Survivor Benefit Plan, by Mark Overberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retirement
    Army Retirement
    Retired Soldier
    Soldier For Life
    Survivor Benefit Plan
    SFL

