Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general of the 63rd Readiness Division, gave the oath of enlistment to several dozen Future Soldiers and Marines at the Fort Hunter Liggett 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021. These young enlistees had already taken their oath, but due to COVID-19 were not able to have family members present. This was a ceremonial enlistment, live-streamed on Facebook Live as part of the opening ceremony. Rosende invited Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace, commanding general of the 91st Training Division, and Maj. Gen. Tripp Bowles, commanding general 80th Training Command (TASS) to join him in administering the oath.
|05.15.2021
|05.19.2021 15:24
|B-Roll
|795441
|210515-O-AP697-901
|DOD_108348612
|00:01:39
|CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Oath of Enlistment, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
