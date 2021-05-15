Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oath of Enlistment

    05.15.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general of the 63rd Readiness Division, gave the oath of enlistment to several dozen Future Soldiers and Marines at the Fort Hunter Liggett 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021. These young enlistees had already taken their oath, but due to COVID-19 were not able to have family members present. This was a ceremonial enlistment, live-streamed on Facebook Live as part of the opening ceremony. Rosende invited Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace, commanding general of the 91st Training Division, and Maj. Gen. Tripp Bowles, commanding general 80th Training Command (TASS) to join him in administering the oath.

    91st Training Division
    80th Training Command (TASS)
    FHL80th

