    KAFB Police Week 2021

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Security Forces members participate in Police Week at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 10-14, 2021. The weeks events consisted of an opening and closing ceremony, dog competition, defenders challenge and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 795439
    VIRIN: 210514-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_108348573
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB Police Week 2021, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    Police Week
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

