    BG Garrick Harmon message to the workforce

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, delivers a welcome message to the entire workforce throughout the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795438
    VIRIN: 210519-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108348569
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, BG Garrick Harmon message to the workforce, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanson
    USASAC
    Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon

