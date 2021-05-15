The 91st Training Division provided an artillery salute at the Opening Ceremony of the 80th Anniversary Fort Hunter Liggett Open House, May 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795432
|VIRIN:
|210515-O-AP697-356
|Filename:
|DOD_108348491
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Artillery Salute at FHL Open House, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT