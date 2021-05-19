Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.19.2021

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command speaks on the importance of interoperability between nations during DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:10
    Category: Interviews
    Location: ZADAR, HR 

    Croatia
    10th AAMDC
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Zadar

