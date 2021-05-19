Integrated Air Defense exercise underway in Croatia

As a part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment are participating in an integrated joint-combined air missile defense exercise, known as Astral Knight 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
