President Biden Delivers Commencement Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy

President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony, May 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|795412
|Filename:
|DOD_108348281
|Length:
|00:27:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
