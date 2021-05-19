Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Commencement Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony, May 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795412
    Filename: DOD_108348281
    Length: 00:27:48
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Commencement Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
