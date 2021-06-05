Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    807th MC(DS) Best Warrior Competition Winner

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by RONALD BELL 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Pfc. Bryce Dugmore, Financial Specialist, talks about his experience during the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)'s Joint Command Best Warrior Competition with the 76th Operational Response Command. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Hometown: FERRON, UT, US
    Hometown: PRICE, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 807th MC(DS) Best Warrior Competition Winner, by RONALD BELL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

