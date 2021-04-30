B-Roll:60th Aerial Port Squadron Timelapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795392" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll footage of timelapsing the Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron April 28-30 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The footage was recorded for historical documentation of COVID-19 supplies and relief being delivered, palletized and shipped to India. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of oxygen cylinders and regulators, N95 masks and COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, were transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.