B-Roll footage of timelapsing the Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron April 28-30 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The footage was recorded for historical documentation of COVID-19 supplies and relief being delivered, palletized and shipped to India. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of oxygen cylinders and regulators, N95 masks and COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, were transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795392
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108348032
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll:60th Aerial Port Squadron Timelapse, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
