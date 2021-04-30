Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll:60th Aerial Port Squadron Timelapse

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of timelapsing the Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron April 28-30 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The footage was recorded for historical documentation of COVID-19 supplies and relief being delivered, palletized and shipped to India. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of oxygen cylinders and regulators, N95 masks and COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, were transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795392
    VIRIN: 210518-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108348032
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

