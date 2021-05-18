A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle pilots and maintainers assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron and 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare jets for taxi and take-off during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. U.S. forces routinely train with allied nations to ensure the ready capability, strength and commitment of those partnerships to deter and defend against emerging adversaries. (U.S. Air Force TSgt Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795391
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108348026
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Astral Knight Day 2 take-offs and maintenance ops, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT