    Astral Knight Day 2 take-offs and maintenance ops

    LARISSA, GREECE

    05.18.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle pilots and maintainers assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron and 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare jets for taxi and take-off during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. U.S. forces routinely train with allied nations to ensure the ready capability, strength and commitment of those partnerships to deter and defend against emerging adversaries. (U.S. Air Force TSgt Jacob Albers)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795391
    VIRIN: 210518-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108348026
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LARISSA, GR

    F-15
    Interoperability
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd
    Astral Knight
    Larissa AB

