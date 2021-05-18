Astral Knight Day 2 take-offs and maintenance ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle pilots and maintainers assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron and 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare jets for taxi and take-off during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. U.S. forces routinely train with allied nations to ensure the ready capability, strength and commitment of those partnerships to deter and defend against emerging adversaries. (U.S. Air Force TSgt Jacob Albers)