    SGT Breanna Jessop Reenlistment Video

    ROMANIA

    05.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    SGT Breanna Jessop, Religious Affairs NCO assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, reenlists while on ground at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, during the multinational exercise Swift Response 21, May 09, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 10:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795386
    VIRIN: 210509-A-HK139-909
    Filename: DOD_108347961
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RO

    This work, SGT Breanna Jessop Reenlistment Video, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    airborne
    SwiftResponse
    Breanna Jessop

