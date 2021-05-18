210519-N-ZJ713-1001
NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2021) An AFN In Focus production showcasing 5 Naples Middle High School students signing athletic scholarships to various colleges. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795384
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-ZJ713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347905
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN In Focus- Athletic Scholarship Signing Ceremony, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT