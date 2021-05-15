On Saturday, May 15, members of the 315th Training Sq. lent their ‘helping hands’ to assist a member of the San Angelo community.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 09:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795382
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-MU509-982
|Filename:
|DOD_108347893
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT