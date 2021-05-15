Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helping Hands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On Saturday, May 15, members of the 315th Training Sq. lent their ‘helping hands’ to assist a member of the San Angelo community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 09:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795382
    VIRIN: 210515-F-MU509-982
    Filename: DOD_108347893
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community service
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    315 TRS
    17 TRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT