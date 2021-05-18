Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct joint training with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Manjaca Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Immediate Response 21 and DEFENDER-Europe 21.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795369
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-ZT835-307
|Filename:
|DOD_108347753
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MANJACA, BA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct Live Fire Exercises at Manjaca Training Area, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
