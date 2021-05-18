Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct Live Fire Exercises at Manjaca Training Area

    MANJACA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct joint training with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Manjaca Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Immediate Response 21 and DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795367
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-ZT835-558
    Filename: DOD_108347584
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: MANJACA, BA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct Live Fire Exercises at Manjaca Training Area, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

