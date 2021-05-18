Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Formidable Shield B-roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 492nd Fighter Squadron conduct training sorties in support of exercise Formidable Shield at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. The U.S. cooperates with NATO on development of maritime integrated air missile defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795365
    VIRIN: 210518-F-TF632-008
    Filename: DOD_108347541
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    Exercise
    Formidable Shield 2021

