U.S. Airmen with the 492nd Fighter Squadron conduct training sorties in support of exercise Formidable Shield at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. The U.S. cooperates with NATO on development of maritime integrated air missile defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795365
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-TF632-008
|Filename:
|DOD_108347541
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Formidable Shield B-roll, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
