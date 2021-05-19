Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Police Week this year, the 366th Security Forces Squadron and local policemen in Mountain Home celebrate and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795360
    VIRIN: 210519-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_108347534
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Police Week, by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mountain Home
    Police
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Police Week
    366th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT