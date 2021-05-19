In honor of Police Week this year, the 366th Security Forces Squadron and local policemen in Mountain Home celebrate and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 03:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795360
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-RA633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347534
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Police Week, by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
