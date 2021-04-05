Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On The Frontlines Against COVID: Human Health Services

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Col. Rodney Coldren, the director of Human Health Services for Public Health Command Europe, discusses how his job has changed because of COVID and reflects on his 30-year career in the Army.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795359
    VIRIN: 210504-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108347533
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, On The Frontlines Against COVID: Human Health Services, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

