Col. Rodney Coldren, the director of Human Health Services for Public Health Command Europe, discusses how his job has changed because of COVID and reflects on his 30-year career in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 03:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795359
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347533
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On The Frontlines Against COVID: Human Health Services, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
