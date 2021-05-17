Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 2021 May 17 B-Roll

    MONT-DE-MARSAN, FRANCE

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    B-Roll of F-35's and aircrew from Hill Air Force Base as well as clips from the Atlantic Trident opening ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795357
    VIRIN: 210517-F-HQ214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108347485
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN, FR 

    This work, Atlantic Trident 2021 May 17 B-Roll, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    France
    F-35
    Joint-Force
    AT21
    Atlantic Trident 2021

