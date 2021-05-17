B-Roll of F-35's and aircrew from Hill Air Force Base as well as clips from the Atlantic Trident opening ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 03:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795357
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-HQ214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347485
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MONT-DE-MARSAN, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Atlantic Trident 2021 May 17 B-Roll, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
