Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa AAPI Dorm Luau

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base's Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage committee hosted the first ever luau for Air Force and Navy dorm residents to boost morale.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 02:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795355
    VIRIN: 210513-N-EH855-077
    Filename: DOD_108347477
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AAPI Dorm Luau, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    luau
    dorm
    misawa
    asian american
    aapi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT