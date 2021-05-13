Misawa Air Base's Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage committee hosted the first ever luau for Air Force and Navy dorm residents to boost morale.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 02:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795355
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-EH855-077
|Filename:
|DOD_108347477
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa AAPI Dorm Luau, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
