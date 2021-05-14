Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 25th ID NCO and Soldier of the Year Competitions

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division compete in the 2021 25th Infantry Division Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11-13, 2021. Staff Sgt. Jacob Preisler and Pfc. Bryce Kossack will both be competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition representing 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 00:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795350
    VIRIN: 210514-A-UH335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108347370
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Schofield Barracks

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    SOY
    NCOY
    28th PAD
    Tropic Lightning Division

