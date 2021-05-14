2021 25th ID NCO and Soldier of the Year Competitions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division compete in the 2021 25th Infantry Division Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11-13, 2021. Staff Sgt. Jacob Preisler and Pfc. Bryce Kossack will both be competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition representing 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/28th Public Affairs Detachment)