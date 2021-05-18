Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transcom Commander Briefs House Armed Services Subcommittees

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Army Gen. Steve Lyons, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, briefs the Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces during a joint House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the posture and readiness of the mobility enterprise, May 18, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 21:24
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:09:07
    Location: DC, US

