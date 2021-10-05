USAF Band of the Pacific celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month (Long Version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795344" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

uring the month of May, we celebrate the heritage and recognize the contributions and influences Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders gave to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to share with you our production of the Native Hawaiian song entitled Ka Leo O Ka Manu, which translates to "A call to the people of the land, to hold fast to righteousness and their heritage.”



"I've witnessed the beauty and diversity of the Asian Pacific Islander Culture. That feeling of heritage and belonging has stayed with me my entire life, and has made me who I am today. Valuing those cultures and the goodness that we all bring, is something that each of us can embrace, and makes us a better whole."

+CMSgt JoAnne Bass, 19th CMSAF



Ka Leo O Ka Manu English Translation:

The voice of the bird

Return and hold fast

The voice of the bird

Return and hold fast

Chorus:

Child of the land in righteousness

Nānākuli

Return and be close