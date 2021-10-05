Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Band of the Pacific celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month (Long Version)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Ciardelli, Tech. Sgt. Wilfredo Cruz and Staff Sgt. Luis Rosa

    Band of the Pacific - Hawaii

    uring the month of May, we celebrate the heritage and recognize the contributions and influences Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders gave to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to share with you our production of the Native Hawaiian song entitled Ka Leo O Ka Manu, which translates to "A call to the people of the land, to hold fast to righteousness and their heritage.”

    "I've witnessed the beauty and diversity of the Asian Pacific Islander Culture. That feeling of heritage and belonging has stayed with me my entire life, and has made me who I am today. Valuing those cultures and the goodness that we all bring, is something that each of us can embrace, and makes us a better whole."
    +CMSgt JoAnne Bass, 19th CMSAF

    Ka Leo O Ka Manu English Translation:
    The voice of the bird
    Return and hold fast
    The voice of the bird
    Return and hold fast
    Chorus:
    Child of the land in righteousness
    Nānākuli
    Return and be close

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795344
    VIRIN: 210510-F-KH274-695
    Filename: DOD_108347224
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: HI, US

    This work, USAF Band of the Pacific celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month (Long Version), by TSgt Nicholas Ciardelli, TSgt Wilfredo Cruz and SSgt Luis Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    #USAF #asianamericanpacificislandermonth #CMSAF #BandofthePacific

