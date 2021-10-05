uring the month of May, we celebrate the heritage and recognize the contributions and influences Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders gave to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to share with you our production of the Native Hawaiian song entitled Ka Leo O Ka Manu, which translates to "A call to the people of the land, to hold fast to righteousness and their heritage.”
"I've witnessed the beauty and diversity of the Asian Pacific Islander Culture. That feeling of heritage and belonging has stayed with me my entire life, and has made me who I am today. Valuing those cultures and the goodness that we all bring, is something that each of us can embrace, and makes us a better whole."
+CMSgt JoAnne Bass, 19th CMSAF
Ka Leo O Ka Manu English Translation:
The voice of the bird
Return and hold fast
The voice of the bird
Return and hold fast
Chorus:
Child of the land in righteousness
Nānākuli
Return and be close
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 22:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795344
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-KH274-695
|Filename:
|DOD_108347224
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF Band of the Pacific celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month (Long Version), by TSgt Nicholas Ciardelli, TSgt Wilfredo Cruz and SSgt Luis Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT