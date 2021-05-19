Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airfield Flight Equipment protects pilots and crew

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Operations Support Squadron Airfield Flight Equipment demonstrates how they support the pilots and flight crew of the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 20:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795342
    VIRIN: 210519-F-KW102-0001
    Filename: DOD_108347183
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield Flight Equipment protects pilots and crew, by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFE
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374th Operations Support Squadron
    374 OSS
    Airfield Flight Equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT