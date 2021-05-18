U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and elements across III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video shot by Sgt. Josue Marquez and video edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 00:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795341
|VIRIN:
|210518-M-M0251-776
|Filename:
|DOD_108347181
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expanding the Battlefield, by SSgt Albert Carls and Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
