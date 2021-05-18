Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expanding the Battlefield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls and Sgt. Josue Marquez

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and elements across III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video shot by Sgt. Josue Marquez and video edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 00:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795341
    VIRIN: 210518-M-M0251-776
    Filename: DOD_108347181
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expanding the Battlefield, by SSgt Albert Carls and Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Pacific
    4th Marine Regiment
    12th Marine Regiment
    Marine Corps
    Battalion Landing Team
    Aviation Combat Element
    Ready
    MAGTF
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    III MEF
    Lethal
    Ground Combat Element
    Marine Combat Training
    3D MARDIV
    Partnered
    3d Marine Division
    MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
    Indo-Pacific
    Expeditionary advanced base operations
    EABO
    Marine Infantry Training
    Force Design
    Fight Now
    Marine Jungle Warfare Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT