Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Piscataway Conoy Tribe Vaccination Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard visits the Piscataway Conoy Tribe Vaccination Site, April 10, 2021, in Waldorf, Maryland. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 19:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795340
    VIRIN: 210410-G-GZ846-165
    Filename: DOD_108347180
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Piscataway Conoy Tribe Vaccination Site, by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID19RESPONSE NGB VETF VACCINE MDNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT