U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard visits the Piscataway Conoy Tribe Vaccination Site, April 10, 2021, in Waldorf, Maryland. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 19:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795340
|VIRIN:
|210410-G-GZ846-165
|Filename:
|DOD_108347180
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Piscataway Conoy Tribe Vaccination Site, by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT