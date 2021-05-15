Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Living History at FHL Open House

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Several people from the California Historical Group of World War II re-enactors set up a bivouac at Fort Hunter Liggett for its 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021. They talk about their uniforms and equipment and their passion for WWII history.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 19:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795337
    VIRIN: 210515-O-AP697-779
    Filename: DOD_108347139
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    FHL80th

