WWII Living History at FHL Open House

Several people from the California Historical Group of World War II re-enactors set up a bivouac at Fort Hunter Liggett for its 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021. They talk about their uniforms and equipment and their passion for WWII history.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795337
|VIRIN:
|210515-O-AP697-779
|Filename:
|DOD_108347139
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
