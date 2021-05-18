Arizona National Guard service member’s help administer the COVID-19 vaccination to active duty service member’s and dependents at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, Ariz., May 18, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795334
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-UN281-601
|PIN:
|33
|Filename:
|DOD_108347124
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS
