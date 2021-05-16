Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th FS arrives at Volk Field B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of the 354th Fighter Squadron arriving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 and Mobility Guardian 2021. The 354th deployed to Volk Field to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that trains dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795330
    VIRIN: 210516-F-FZ485-857
    Filename: DOD_108347115
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FS arrives at Volk Field B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

