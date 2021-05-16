354th FS arrives at Volk Field B-roll

B-roll of the 354th Fighter Squadron arriving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 and Mobility Guardian 2021. The 354th deployed to Volk Field to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that trains dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries.
