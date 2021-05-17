Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th FS at Volk Field B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of A-10 Thunderbolt II pre checks at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that trains dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795327
    VIRIN: 210517-F-FZ485-227
    Filename: DOD_108347106
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FS at Volk Field B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT