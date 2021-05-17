B-roll of A-10 Thunderbolt II pre checks at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that trains dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795327
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-FZ485-227
|Filename:
|DOD_108347106
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th FS at Volk Field B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
