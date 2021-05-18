53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct Live Fire Exercises at Manjaca Training Area

Soldiers from the Florida National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team qualify on multiple weapon systems and conduct joint training with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) at Manjaca Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 18, 2021. The exercise is known as Immediate Response 21 and is in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21.
