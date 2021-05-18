53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct Live Fire Exercises at Manjaca Training Area

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Florida National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team qualify on multiple weapon systems and conduct joint training with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) at Manjaca Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 18, 2021. The exercise is known as Immediate Response 21 and is in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21.