    Top DOD Leaders Brief the Senate on Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy; and Navy Rear Adm. William Chase III, deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense and director of the Protecting Critical Technology Task Force, brief the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding cybersecurity and the defense industrial base, May 18, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795309
    Filename: DOD_108346917
    Length: 01:10:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

