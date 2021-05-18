Top DOD Leaders Brief the Senate on Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity

Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy; and Navy Rear Adm. William Chase III, deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense and director of the Protecting Critical Technology Task Force, brief the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding cybersecurity and the defense industrial base, May 18, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 16:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|795309
|Filename:
|DOD_108346917
|Length:
|01:10:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
