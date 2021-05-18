Top DOD Leaders Brief the Senate on Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795309" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy; and Navy Rear Adm. William Chase III, deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense and director of the Protecting Critical Technology Task Force, brief the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding cybersecurity and the defense industrial base, May 18, 2021.