    82nd Security Forces Defender Retreat

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 82nd Security Forces Squadron and guests at the annual Police Memorial Retreat on May 14, 2021, reflected on the lives lost by Air Force security forces defenders and Office of Special Investigations special agents. It was the culmination of a week of recognition events hosted by SFS.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795308
    VIRIN: 210518-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108346892
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 82nd Security Forces Defender Retreat, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    Retreat
    Defender

