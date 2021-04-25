Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-21 End of Course

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Cpl. KarlHendrix Aliten, Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano, Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez, Sgt. Servante Coba, Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar, Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz, Lance Cpl. Camille Polete, Sgt. Alexander Sturdivant and Lance Cpl. Levi Voss

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    An end of course video featuring the highlights of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21 in Yuma, Arizona, April 25, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 17:26
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

