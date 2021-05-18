Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic Alabama Albania Joint Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANIA

    05.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama National Guard, 1-131 Aviation Regiment Soldiers take part in first-ever combined flight including American and Albanian crews and aircraft at Farke Air Field, Albania during DEFENDER-Europe 21 on May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795302
    VIRIN: 210518-A-OK577-185
    Filename: DOD_108346805
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: AL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Alabama Albania Joint Mission, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Alabama National Guard
    DEFENDER-Europe
    StrongerTogeather

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT