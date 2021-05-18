Historic Alabama Albania Joint Mission

Alabama National Guard, 1-131 Aviation Regiment Soldiers take part in first-ever combined flight including American and Albanian crews and aircraft at Farke Air Field, Albania during DEFENDER-Europe 21 on May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795302
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-OK577-185
|Filename:
|DOD_108346805
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|AL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
