Strong Bonds marriage retreat leans on laughter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795300" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 125th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps host a Strong Bonds "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" couples event in Jekyll Island, Ga., May 14-16. The three-day event uses a curriculum taught by Mark Gungor that helps couples deal with tough issues in a way that is fun, non-threatening and tailored towards unique challenges military couples face. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith