    Strong Bonds marriage retreat leans on laughter

    JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 125th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps host a Strong Bonds "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" couples event in Jekyll Island, Ga., May 14-16. The three-day event uses a curriculum taught by Mark Gungor that helps couples deal with tough issues in a way that is fun, non-threatening and tailored towards unique challenges military couples face. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 17:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795300
    VIRIN: 210514-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_108346721
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Strong Bonds marriage retreat leans on laughter, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Strong Bonds
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

