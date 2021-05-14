The 125th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps host a Strong Bonds "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" couples event in Jekyll Island, Ga., May 14-16. The three-day event uses a curriculum taught by Mark Gungor that helps couples deal with tough issues in a way that is fun, non-threatening and tailored towards unique challenges military couples face. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 17:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795300
|VIRIN:
|210514-Z-XV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108346721
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong Bonds marriage retreat leans on laughter, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT