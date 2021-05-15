Spc. Elizabeth Porter, aid station medic with the 1-131 Aviation Regiment, is busy giving Covid-19 tests to Alabama National Guard Soldiers at Farke Air Field, Albania, during DEFENDER-Europe 21 on May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795294
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-OK577-640
|Filename:
|DOD_108346598
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FARKE AIR FIELD, AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Covid-19 readiness during DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
