    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021: Arrival

    ITALY

    05.17.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    NATO staff from across the Alliance are traveling to Romania to participate in our flagship Exercise SteadfastDefender21! The exercise will enhance interoperability and test multinational military capabilities to deter any potential adversaries!

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795277
    VIRIN: 210517-N-GP525-0001
    Filename: DOD_108346475
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Steadfast Defender 21

