    42d End of Operations B-Roll

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Rosado 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the dormancy process and final flight of the 42nd Attack Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Jan. 28, 2020. The 42nd ATKS ended its combat operations and flew its final flight out of Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795273
    VIRIN: 200128-F-HP405-026
    Filename: DOD_108346395
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d End of Operations B-Roll, by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

