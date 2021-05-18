Marines are known for being an amphibious fighting force. So how do they get to that point?
In week 4 of recruit training, recruits conduct their swim qualification and must complete a shallow water swim, the abandon ship drill, a gear tow, and a gear shed. They must also successfully tread water for an extended period of time.
U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia
Think you have what it takes? Click the link below to find out.
http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ
#USMC #RecruitTraining
This work, Swim Qualification, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
