video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795272" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines are known for being an amphibious fighting force. So how do they get to that point?



In week 4 of recruit training, recruits conduct their swim qualification and must complete a shallow water swim, the abandon ship drill, a gear tow, and a gear shed. They must also successfully tread water for an extended period of time.



U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia



Think you have what it takes? Click the link below to find out.



http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ



#USMC #RecruitTraining