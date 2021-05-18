Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swim Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines are known for being an amphibious fighting force. So how do they get to that point?

    In week 4 of recruit training, recruits conduct their swim qualification and must complete a shallow water swim, the abandon ship drill, a gear tow, and a gear shed. They must also successfully tread water for an extended period of time.

    U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia

    Think you have what it takes?

    http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795272
    VIRIN: 210518-M-HJ365-832
    Filename: DOD_108346393
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

