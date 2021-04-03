Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Model Approach to Learning (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s 315th Training Sq. is revolutionizing the training environment with a geospatial ‘model’ approach to learning!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795263
    VIRIN: 210304-F-ED401-635
    Filename: DOD_108346236
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Model Approach to Learning (b-roll), by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    315 TRS
    17 TRG
    315th Training Sq.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT