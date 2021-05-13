Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team: Community Engagement

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, meets with students from the Utah Military Academy Riverdale, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Barley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795261
    VIRIN: 210517-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108346197
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

