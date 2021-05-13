The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, meets with students from the Utah Military Academy Riverdale, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Barley)
|05.13.2021
|05.18.2021 13:46
|Package
|795261
|210517-F-WU042-1001
|DOD_108346197
|00:01:09
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|1
|1
This work, F-35 Demo Team: Community Engagement, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
