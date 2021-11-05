National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team, who are selected from all 54 states and territories, compete in the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11. Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, with the Connecticut National Guard, took third place in their team division, and Sgt. Brian Harder, with the Indiana National Guard, took first place in his team division. They will all go on to the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.