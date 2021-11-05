Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

    STEM, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team, who are selected from all 54 states and territories, compete in the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11. Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, with the Connecticut National Guard, took third place in their team division, and Sgt. Brian Harder, with the Indiana National Guard, took first place in his team division. They will all go on to the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:46
    Location: STEM, NC, US 

    marksmanship
    National Guard
    Palma
    All Guard

