Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović (q&a)
BELGIUM
05.18.2021
Courtesy Video
Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795250
|VIRIN:
|210518-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108346101
|Length:
|00:13:55
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović (q&a)
LEAVE A COMMENT