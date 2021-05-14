Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795248" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At Canton Lake, the weekend after Mother’s Day is Walleye Rodeo Weekend.

For, Canton, Oklahoma, a town of about 600 residents, it’s a major economic event. For the Canton Lake Office of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it’s a major recreation weekend.

“Across the state memorial day weekend is usually the kickoff but for Canton, this time of year - early May, Walleye Rodeo is our first holiday weekend,” said George Mayfield, assistant lake manager, Canton Lake. Our campgrounds are full. They’ve got special activities going on with the Walleye Rodeo weigh in. it’s just a great time.”

The Canton Lake Walleye Rodeo Association plans and operates the tournament touting it as a family and finance friendly vacation opportunity.

“This is our fifty fourth annual Walleye Rodeo. So yeah, it’s a big thing. We have people that came out when they were one or two years old that are now fifty years old. They’re still coming out and they’re bringing their family. It’s a great family vacation. it’s not expensive. I mean a couple hundred bucks you could make it through the weekend, and it’s affordable for most people.”