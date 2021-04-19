Admin Dashboard JEPES

The U.S. Marine Corps Proficiency and Conduct marks have been replaced by the Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System. The new system will allow Marines to visually compare their scores to their peers in the same Military occupation giving them more control of their promotions. This video explains how to view and navigate the admin dashboard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Slavin)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795235
|VIRIN:
|210419-M-QI704-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108345851
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
